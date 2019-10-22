|
|
Michael James Lirette, 51, a native and resident of Bourg, passed away on Oct. 21, 2019.
A visitation will be held in his honor from 6 p.m. until the religious service at 7 p.m., with visitation to continue until 9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue.
He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Christine Boquet Lirette; son, Chance Lirette (Lyndsey); daughter, Chynna Pellegrin (Ronnie); mother, Mary Ann Verdin; brothers, Louis Lirette Jr. (Debbie), Richard Lirette (Christie) and Kerry Lirette (Brandy); sister, Mary "Tuddy" Verdin (Rodney); and grandchildren, Gauge, Sage, Kole, Karli, Kolten, Kierra and Sweet Emma Ann.
He was preceded in death by his father, Louis Lirette Sr.; step-father, Oneil Verdin; mother-in-law, Linda Boquet; paternal grandparents, Leavence P. Lirette Sr. and Amy Landry Lirette; and maternal grandparents, Miguel Verdin and Angelina Creppel Verdin.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019