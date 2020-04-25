Home

Michael John Dardar Jr.

Michael John Dardar Jr. Obituary
Michael John Dardar Jr., 38, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on April 12, 2020.

A private burial will be held at a later date. Burial will be held in Garden of Memories Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Jasmene Galliano Dardar; daughters, MaKyra Dardar and Nevaeh Dardar; parents, Michael Dardar Sr. and Sandra Benoit; brothers, Scott Dardar and Christopher Songe; and sisters, Michelle Taylor, Becky Dardar, Kristen Lovell, and Candace Dardar.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Arianna Dardar.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020
