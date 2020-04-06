|
Michael John Martin Sr., 72, a native of Chauvin and resident of Houma, died Sunday, April 5, 2020.
The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.
He is survived by his loving children, Sherry Martin Matherne and husband, Troy, Donovan Martin and wife, Brittany, Jeremy J. Martin and wife, Sherrayne, and Michael Martin Jr. and wife, Addina; grandchildren, Tiffanie Ragas Neal, Sean Matherne, Brandon Matherne, Donovan "D.J." Martin Jr., Victoria M. Dehart, Destiny Martin, Beau Martin, Landon Martin, Sadie-Layne Martin, Ryvers Martin, Ryder Martin, Tabatha Grebinger-Martin, and Charlize Martin; great-grandchildren, Larry Neal, Adriana Neal, and Jewel Neal; and sisters, Elaine Martin, Rosabelle M. Prosperie and Sherry Martin
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eustache Martin and Alice Roddy Martin; stepmother, Cecile Benoit Martin; brothers, Russell Martin Sr., David Martin Sr., Percy Martin Sr., Ronnie "Boy Boy" Martin and stepbrother, Allen Benoit; sisters, Alma Lebouef, Yvonne M. Duet, Jane M. Ellender, and June Martin; and grandson, Drake D. Martin.
Mike was a simple man. He was not interested in material things. He was a crew boat captain for many years. He was also a security guard, fisherman and a musician.
Mike enjoyed fishing, gardening, playing on his Martin guitar, drawing and painting. He loved to cook and make homemade ice cream. He was a jokester, he loved making up his own words. One of his favorite things to say was, "I lurd dat." He loved his kids and grandkids very much. His grandkids gave him lots of joy and he loved seeing them.
The family would like to express our sincere thanks to Chateau Terrebonne, TGMC CCU, TGMC nurses and doctors, and Dr. Patrick Walker.
Arrangements by Samart Funeral Home in Gray, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020