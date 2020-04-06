Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Martin Sr.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael John Martin Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael John Martin Sr. Obituary
Michael John Martin Sr., 72, a native of Chauvin and resident of Houma, died Sunday, April 5, 2020.

The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.

He is survived by his loving children, Sherry Martin Matherne and husband, Troy, Donovan Martin and wife, Brittany, Jeremy J. Martin and wife, Sherrayne, and Michael Martin Jr. and wife, Addina; grandchildren, Tiffanie Ragas Neal, Sean Matherne, Brandon Matherne, Donovan "D.J." Martin Jr., Victoria M. Dehart, Destiny Martin, Beau Martin, Landon Martin, Sadie-Layne Martin, Ryvers Martin, Ryder Martin, Tabatha Grebinger-Martin, and Charlize Martin; great-grandchildren, Larry Neal, Adriana Neal, and Jewel Neal; and sisters, Elaine Martin, Rosabelle M. Prosperie and Sherry Martin

He was preceded in death by his parents, Eustache Martin and Alice Roddy Martin; stepmother, Cecile Benoit Martin; brothers, Russell Martin Sr., David Martin Sr., Percy Martin Sr., Ronnie "Boy Boy" Martin and stepbrother, Allen Benoit; sisters, Alma Lebouef, Yvonne M. Duet, Jane M. Ellender, and June Martin; and grandson, Drake D. Martin.

Mike was a simple man. He was not interested in material things. He was a crew boat captain for many years. He was also a security guard, fisherman and a musician.

Mike enjoyed fishing, gardening, playing on his Martin guitar, drawing and painting. He loved to cook and make homemade ice cream. He was a jokester, he loved making up his own words. One of his favorite things to say was, "I lurd dat." He loved his kids and grandkids very much. His grandkids gave him lots of joy and he loved seeing them.

The family would like to express our sincere thanks to Chateau Terrebonne, TGMC CCU, TGMC nurses and doctors, and Dr. Patrick Walker.

Arrangements by Samart Funeral Home in Gray, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -