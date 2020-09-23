1/1
Michael John "Big Daddy" Plessala
Michael "Big Daddy" John Plessala
Houma - Michael "Big Daddy" John Plessala, age 73, passed away with his family by his side on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 1:10 a.m. He was a lifelong resident of Houma, LA.
Following a private memorial service the family will receive visitors on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 1:30 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the fellowship hall (facing Boston Lane) at First United Methodist Church of Houma.
Michael is survived by his wife of 43 years, Jackie MacDonald Plessala; son, Jack Plessala and wife, Amber; daughter, Amy Smith and husband, Robert; grandchildren, Mira and Kara Smith, and Forrest and August Plessala; 1st wife, Jackie Catanese; sister-in-law, Donna Plessala Estes; nieces, (Godchild) Kate Becnel and Sara Darsey; in Austin, TX a niece, Natalie Plessala and nephews, Barry James and Steven Plessala.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Ellious Jack and Lela Deroche Plessala; brothers, Barry and Clark Plessala.
Michael was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Houma. He retired from Saia Motor Freight and Pride Offshore. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, and spending time with family and friends. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will be dearly missed by all whose hearts he touched. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, a charity he was very passionate about.
Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory, INC. is honored to serve the Plessala family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
