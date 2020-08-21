Michael Joseph Lirette, Sr., 69, died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at 4:27 p.m. Born Feb. 8, 1951, he was a native and resident of the St. Charles Community.



A visitation will be held on Monday, Aug. 24 from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Ordoyne Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian burial will begin at 11 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church with burial in the church cemetery.



He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Betty Babin Lirette; son, Michael Joseph (Danielle) Lirette Jr.; daughters, Susan Petrolia, Kim (Blake) Cancienne, Amy (Matthew) Brignac; grandsons, Sammy, IV, Hunter, Dawson, Aaron, Gavin, Michael, III, Alex, Mason, Benson and one more on the way, Leo; brothers, Lawrence Lirette, Jerry Lirette, Ulysse Lirette; four sisters.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilson and Inez Lirette; sister, Bernice Burnham; brother, Joseph Lirette; parents in law, Nolan and Verna Babin.



Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



