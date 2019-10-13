Houma Today Obituaries
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Michael Tivet
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
1954 - 2019
Michael Joseph Tivet, age 65, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. He was a native of Chauvin and a resident of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Tuesday, Oct. 15 beginning at 9 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. with burial in church cemetery.

Michael is survived by his wife of 20 years, Margie Ann Brunet Tivet; sons Keith T. Tivet and fiancé Jenni Pellegrin, Jude J. Nilsson and wife Katherine and Ronnie D. Thormas, Jr. and wife Emily; daughter Shena T. Lirette and husband Jonathan; brother Donald Tivet and wife Frances; grandchildren Brynlei G., Brextyn N., Juliet C., and Jessa N. Lirette, Karsyn T. Tivet, Aubrey G. Thormas, Carmella R., Andrew R., and Clara C. Nilsson.

Michael was preceded in death by his grandson, David Camden Thormas; parents Jerry Augustus and Rezona Pearlie Smith Tivet; sister Brenda Tivet; brother Keith Tivet.

Michael was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and spending time with family and friends. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be greatly missed by all whose hearts he touched.

Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2019
