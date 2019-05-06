|
|
Michael Le Nard "Meatball" Charles, 51, a native of Houma and a resident of Gibson, passed away on Friday May 3, 2019.
A visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 8, at Community Funeral Home, 230 South Hollywood Rd. in Houma. Interment will follow in St. James Cemetery in Gibson.
He is survived by his wife, Sharleen Charles; daughters, Ciara and Charlayne Charles; brothers, David, and Dominique and Joseph Baker Jr.; sisters, Rhonda Phillips and Margie Baker; and three grandchildren, Harmony, and Lyric and Symphany Mosely.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ina Claire Charles Baker.
Community Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 6 to May 7, 2019