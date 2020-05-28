Michael Legendre, Jr., 76, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020.



A private graveside service will be held in his memory.



He was a very well-known businessman who owned and operated Mike's Place in Chackbay, La. As a young man, he was very athletic, playing football, tennis, jogging, and enjoyed coaching the Chackbay Elementary football team. In his later years, he enjoyed watching all sports on TV. He was passionate about music. He played the trumpet, saxophone, keyboard, and sang in old time rock 'n roll bands for 3 decades. He also enjoyed singing with the Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church men's choir. He was a very giving and loving man who helped many in his community. He will be missed by all who loved and cared for him.



He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Bernice Lassere Legendre; children, Nora Legendre McCarstle and Troy Legendre (Danielle); grandchildren, Lee Legendre, Michael McCarstle, and Kaci McCarstle; sister, Barbara Legendre Reulet; as well as many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents Michael Legendre, Sr. and Mildred Rodrigue Legendre.



A special thank you to Dr. Chester Boudreaux and his staff and the staff of Thibodaux Regional Medical Center and Hearts of Hospice.







