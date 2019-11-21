Home

Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Siracusaville Recreation Center
1110 Grace St.
Morgan City, LA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Siracusaville Recreation Center
1110 Grace St.
Morgan City, LA
View Map
Michael Len Naverre Obituary
Pastor Michael Len Naverre, 59, a resident of Thibodaux and native of Morgan City, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019.

Visitation will be observed on Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Siracusaville Recreation Center, 1110 Grace St. in Morgan City, from 9 a.m. until a Royal Homegoing Celebration at 11 a.m.
Burial will in the Morgan City Cemetery.

Memories of Pastor Michael will forever remain in the hearts of his wife, Pamela J. Naverre; daughter, Dwan (Kevin Ellis) Naverre; son, Michael James (Anais) Naverre; grandchildren, McKenLee Naverre and Kassidy Ellis; father, James Naverre Sr.; brothers, James (Sharon) Naverre Jr., Kelvin (Gloria) Naverre, Mark (Charlotte) Naverre, David (Rosetta) Naverre; sisters, Ruth Naverre and Patricia Guidry; father-in-law, Wilbert (Rosemary) Lee; four brothers-in-laws; seven sisters-in-law; and a numerous other relatives and friends.

Michael was preceded in death by his mother, Deloris Ann Thomas Naverre; one uncle, John Thomas; and mother-in-law, Grace Owens.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
