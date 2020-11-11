Michael Munson Rauch

Lafayette - Michael Munson Rauch died at his home on Monday, November 9, 2020, at the age of 71. He was a native of New Orleans and resident of Lafayette.

His memorial service and burial will take place at a later date.

Michael is survived by wife Sharon Rauch; mother, Nellie Louise Rauch; and brother, Bernard Thomas Rauch Jr. and wife, Wondra.

He was preceded in death by his father, Bernard Thomas Rauch Sr.; and brothers, Randolph Paul Rauch, Timothy Andrew Rauch and Jaime Sean Rauch.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Terrebonne Parish Council on Aging.

Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory has been entrusted with final arrangements.



