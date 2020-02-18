Home

Thibodaux Funeral Home
104 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 446-8826
Michael Paul Arabie Obituary
Michael Paul Arabie, 61, of Thibodaux, passed away on Feb. 17, 2020.

Michael was the founder of Knights of Columbus Council 12060, he was a devote Catholic and a die-hard LSU Tigers Fan. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, at Thibodaux Funeral Home. Visitation will resume from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, Feb. 22, at the church - St. Charles Community. Burial will take place in the St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Regina D. Arabie; son, Jarrod "JB" Boudreaux; daughter, Courtney Rodrigue and husband, Sammie; mother, Peggy Arabie; sister, Mona Zeringue and husband, Randy; brothers, Mark Arabie and wife, Lynette, and Matthew Arabie and wife Janet; granddaughters, Madison Boudreaux, Makenzie Boudreaux, Thea Marie Rodrigue, and Harper Grace Boudreaux; mother-in-law, Ruby "Rusty" Danos; and two brothers-in-law, Scott Danos, and Cullen Danos Jr. and wife Rosie.

He was preceded in death by his father, Milton Arabie; godson, Christopher Zeringue; and father-in-law, Cullen P. Danos Sr.

Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
