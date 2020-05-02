Houma Today Obituaries
|
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Michael Robertson
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Michael Robertson Obituary
Michael Robertson, 61, a native of Jonesville, La., and a resident of Theriot, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, April 30, 2020.

The family will hold private services at Chauvin Funeral Home.

Michael is survived by his loving wife, Becky Lyons Robertson; his children, Larry Paul Dupre Jr., Jonathan Ray Robertson and wife Annie, Michael Paul Lyons, Cassandra Dupre Hebert and husband Huey, and Laura Robertson Dixon and husband Joseph; siblings, Allen Leroy Robertson and Jimmy Lane Robertson and wife Tammy; 11 loving grandchildren; and mother-in-law, Hilda Lyons.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hollis and Patricia Ellerbe Robertson; sister, Kimberly Robertson Guidry; and daughter-in-law, Michelle Dupre.

Michael was a proud Veteran of the United States Navy. He loved his family and grandchildren dearly. He enjoyed camping, fishing and was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed sharing these times with his family and friends.

Michael's love and memory will live on in his many family and friends. He will never be forgotten; but always remembered and much loved.

The family would like to send a special thanks to Haydel Memorial Hospice, especially his nurse, Christy.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 2 to May 4, 2020
