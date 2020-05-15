|
Michael "Motorbike Mike" T. Turnage, 24, a native and resident of Houma, rode to Valhalla on May 12. 2020.
Services will be private due to the Covid 19 restrictions.
Michael is survived by his parents, Bradley Turnage and Lorenz'a Savage; brother, Aaron Turnage (Miranda); sister, Shay'a Turnage; godchild and niece, Brylee Turnage; nephew, Connor Turnage; grandparents, Micah "Mike" and Kathleen Clement, David Savage Sr., Wayne and Kathy Turnage; and aunts and uncles, David and Libby Savage, Shana and Paige Turnage, and Holly and Terry Clement, and David "DJ" Savage.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Aaron and Florence Hebert, and Joyce and Dale Price.
In his time with us, Mike lived a much fulfilled life, he loved making everyone smile and laugh and was quick with a joke or story and always tried to turn a tear in to a smile. Many who knew him say "If you did not love him, you did not know Mike."
Michael loved being a firefight and always said, "There are two ways I'm going out, either in a raging flame or on my bike." His free spirit is now in Valhalla.
Services by Samart-Mothe Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 15 to May 16, 2020