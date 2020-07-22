1/1
Michael Terrell Lewis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Terrell Lewis, 36, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 12:53 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

A public viewing will be conducted from 12 noon until funeral time at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, at Jones Funeral Home Chapel 230 South Hollywood Road in Houma. Burial will follow in Deweyville Cemetery.

He is survived by his former wife, Sierra Mebane; sons, Logan and Lathan Lewis; mother, Sheryl Lewis of Houma; father, Michael Johnson (Janell) of Amelia; sister, Terrin Tillman; brother, Michael Johnson; and maternal grandmother, Delores Lewis.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Freddie and Evelyn Lewis; paternal grandparents, Shelby and Rosie Johnson; maternal great-grandparents, Thomas, Sr. and Evelyn Harding and Grandison Jasper; paternal great-grandparents, Helen and Ben Burns, Octavia Carvin and Shelby Johnson, Sr.; and three great-aunts, Barbara Jasper, Margaret and Debbie Harding.

Arrangements by to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Viewing
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home - Houma
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Funeral
02:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home - Houma
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Burial
Deweyville Cemetery.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Rd
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 872-1357
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved