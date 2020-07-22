Michael Terrell Lewis, 36, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 12:53 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.



A public viewing will be conducted from 12 noon until funeral time at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, at Jones Funeral Home Chapel 230 South Hollywood Road in Houma. Burial will follow in Deweyville Cemetery.



He is survived by his former wife, Sierra Mebane; sons, Logan and Lathan Lewis; mother, Sheryl Lewis of Houma; father, Michael Johnson (Janell) of Amelia; sister, Terrin Tillman; brother, Michael Johnson; and maternal grandmother, Delores Lewis.



He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Freddie and Evelyn Lewis; paternal grandparents, Shelby and Rosie Johnson; maternal great-grandparents, Thomas, Sr. and Evelyn Harding and Grandison Jasper; paternal great-grandparents, Helen and Ben Burns, Octavia Carvin and Shelby Johnson, Sr.; and three great-aunts, Barbara Jasper, Margaret and Debbie Harding.



Arrangements by to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.



