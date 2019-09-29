|
|
Michael Wayne Pope, 34, a native and resident of Houma, La., passed away on Sept. 27, 2019.
A visitation will be held in his honor on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park - Gray, Louisiana from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park - Gray, La., from 9 a.m. until the Religious Service at 11 a.m. The burial will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery, Gray, La.
He is survived by his parents, Tammy Trahan and fiancée, Toby Ledet and "Buster" Pope; sons, Kyi Pope and Jason Pope; sister, Haley Pope; niece, Journee Landry; grandmother, Rosalita Cunningham; aunts and uncles, Nanette and Danny Hunter, Marie Eddins, Sue Naquin, Keith Bourgeois, Suzie and Dave Adams, Ann Bailes, Terri and Corey Authement, Kelly and Lee Guidry, Jessica and Nathan Pellegrin, James and Jay Bogards; numerous other family members.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Kenneth and Bonnie Pope, and Charles and Ella Mae Cunningham; aunts and uncles, Charlene Rogers, Charles "Sonny Foxx" Cunningham, Becky Cunningham, James Cunningham; stepdad, John Trahan.
He loved the Saints, but most of all he loved his kids, parents, sister, niece and his family as a whole.
Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019