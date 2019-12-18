|
|
Michelle Chauppette, 55, a native of New Orleans and resident of Houma, passed away on Dec. 16, 2019.
Michelle is survived by her fiancé, David Young; mother, Joyce M. Bergeron; son, Ryan (Angelica) Chauppette; daughter, Nicole Chauppette; sister, Karen McCann; grandchildren, Ashton, Julius, Destinee, Macee, Paxton, Addison, Everret and Isla; fiancé's family; mother, Jeanne; sister, Debi; brother, Michael; and son, Jonathan.
She was preceded in death by her father, Michael Magee Jr.; son, Jeffry Chauppette; and sister, Rhonda Williamson.
A special thanks to TGMC, CCU staff, and Haydel Hospice for the great care they gave to Michelle and her Ramada family that was very special to her.
Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019