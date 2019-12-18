Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Resources
More Obituaries for Michelle Chauppette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michelle Chauppette

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michelle Chauppette Obituary
Michelle Chauppette, 55, a native of New Orleans and resident of Houma, passed away on Dec. 16, 2019.

Michelle is survived by her fiancé, David Young; mother, Joyce M. Bergeron; son, Ryan (Angelica) Chauppette; daughter, Nicole Chauppette; sister, Karen McCann; grandchildren, Ashton, Julius, Destinee, Macee, Paxton, Addison, Everret and Isla; fiancé's family; mother, Jeanne; sister, Debi; brother, Michael; and son, Jonathan.

She was preceded in death by her father, Michael Magee Jr.; son, Jeffry Chauppette; and sister, Rhonda Williamson.

A special thanks to TGMC, CCU staff, and Haydel Hospice for the great care they gave to Michelle and her Ramada family that was very special to her.

Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michelle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -