Home

POWERED BY

Services
Falgout Funeral Home
17330 West Main Street
Galliano, LA 70354
(985) 632-6112
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Falgout Funeral Home
17330 West Main Street
Galliano, LA 70354
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Community Bible Church
Cut Off, LA
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:30 AM
Community Bible Church
Cut Off, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michelle Dupre
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michelle Dupre

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michelle Dupre Obituary
Michelle Danos Dupre, 37, a native of Westwego and a resident of Larose, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.

Visitation will be from 5 until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at Falgout Funeral Home in Galliano, and from 9 until 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Febr. 19 at Community Bible Church in Cut Off. Religious services will be at 10:30 a.m. with burial to follow in St. Barthelemy Cemetery in Algiers.

She is survived by her husband, Larry Dupre, Jr.; sons, Larry Dupre III, Landon Dupre, Leland Dupre; daughter Melah Dupre and stepson Jorden Danos; brothers Reynault Danos, Jr. and Jean Paul Boyer and sister, Amy Hutchinson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Reynault Danos, Sr. and Paulette Moore.

Michelle loved being with her family and serving in her church.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michelle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -