Michelle Danos Dupre, 37, a native of Westwego and a resident of Larose, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.
Visitation will be from 5 until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at Falgout Funeral Home in Galliano, and from 9 until 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Febr. 19 at Community Bible Church in Cut Off. Religious services will be at 10:30 a.m. with burial to follow in St. Barthelemy Cemetery in Algiers.
She is survived by her husband, Larry Dupre, Jr.; sons, Larry Dupre III, Landon Dupre, Leland Dupre; daughter Melah Dupre and stepson Jorden Danos; brothers Reynault Danos, Jr. and Jean Paul Boyer and sister, Amy Hutchinson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Reynault Danos, Sr. and Paulette Moore.
Michelle loved being with her family and serving in her church.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020