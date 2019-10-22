Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thibodaux Funeral Home
104 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 446-8826
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
8:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church
Thibodaux, LA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church
Thibodaux, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michelle Bilello
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michelle Elizabeth Bilello

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michelle Elizabeth Bilello Obituary
Michelle Elizabeth Bilello, 54, a native of Thibodaux, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019.

A visitation will be held in her honor from 8:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church in Thibodaux. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux.

She is survived by her mother, Hazel Himel Aucoin; sons, Ryan and Kyle Bilello; daughter, Keri Bilello, and their father, Gerald Bilello; brothers, Darryl Aucoin and wife, Anh Thu Aucoin, and Bryan Aucoin and wife, Chantell Aucoin; and nieces, Brittani, Brant, Katie and Elizabeth Aucoin.

She was preceded in death by her father, Berthon Aucoin; brother, Derek Aucoin; grandparents, Junius and Medora Himel, Valerie Adams Aucoin Tabor and Berton Joseph Aucoin Sr.; and step-grandfather, Johnny Tabor.

Michelle was a loving mother to her kids, Ryan, Kyle and Keri.

Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michelle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thibodaux Funeral Home
Download Now