Michelle Elizabeth Bilello, 54, a native of Thibodaux, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019.
A visitation will be held in her honor from 8:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church in Thibodaux. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux.
She is survived by her mother, Hazel Himel Aucoin; sons, Ryan and Kyle Bilello; daughter, Keri Bilello, and their father, Gerald Bilello; brothers, Darryl Aucoin and wife Anh Thu Aucoin, and Bryan Aucoin and wife Chantell Aucoin; nieces, Brittani, Katie and Elizabeth Aucoin; and nephews, Brant and Ethan Aucoin.
She was preceded in death by her father, Berthon Aucoin; brother, Derek Aucoin; grandparents, Junius and Medora Himel, Valerie Adams Aucoin Tabor and Berton Joseph Aucoin Sr.; and step-grandfather, Johnny Tabor.
Michelle was a loving mother to her kids, Ryan, Kyle and Keri.
Arrangements by Thibodaux Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019