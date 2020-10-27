Miguel Angel Nevarez, Jr.

Houma - Miguel Angel Nevarez, Jr., 36, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, LA, passed away at 10:42 p.m. on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

A public viewing will be conducted from 8:00 a.m. until funeral time at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at St. Luke Baptist Church, 3755 Bayou Black Drive in Houma. Burial will follow in the St. James Baptist Church Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Julie Elizabeth Arceneaux Nevarez; sons, Blaine and Miguel Nevarez, III., Deandre Willis, and Donte Barnes; daughters, Gabrielle Nevarez, Allejah Billiot and Falisaty Barnes; father, Miguel Angel Nevarez, Sr.; sisters, Alexis Hayes and Alisha Cleveland.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Ann Cross Nevarez; paternal grandparents, Carlos and Maria Ortiz Nevarez; and maternal grandparents, Robert, Jr. and Emelda Cross.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.



