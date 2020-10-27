1/1
Miguel Angel Nevarez Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Miguel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Miguel Angel Nevarez, Jr.
Houma - Miguel Angel Nevarez, Jr., 36, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, LA, passed away at 10:42 p.m. on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.
A public viewing will be conducted from 8:00 a.m. until funeral time at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at St. Luke Baptist Church, 3755 Bayou Black Drive in Houma. Burial will follow in the St. James Baptist Church Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Julie Elizabeth Arceneaux Nevarez; sons, Blaine and Miguel Nevarez, III., Deandre Willis, and Donte Barnes; daughters, Gabrielle Nevarez, Allejah Billiot and Falisaty Barnes; father, Miguel Angel Nevarez, Sr.; sisters, Alexis Hayes and Alisha Cleveland.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Ann Cross Nevarez; paternal grandparents, Carlos and Maria Ortiz Nevarez; and maternal grandparents, Robert, Jr. and Emelda Cross.
Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Oct. 27 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Viewing
08:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Luke Baptist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Funeral
10:00 AM
St. Luke Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Rd
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 872-1357
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved