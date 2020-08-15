1/1
Mike Colee
1958 - 2020
Big Mike, age 62, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at his residence. He was a native of Schweinfurt, Germany and a longtime resident of Gibson.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Gibson Baptist Church on Monday, Aug. 17; beginning at 10 a.m. until the funeral ceremony at 12 noon. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Big Mike is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 40 years, Bobbie Crawford Colee; son, Chris Colee and wife Michele; daughter, Leann LeBlanc and husband Jesse; grandchildren, Hunter, Grant, and Preston LeBlanc, Mason, Ellie, and Caroline Colee; brothers, Pete and Ron Otto; and sisters, Elisabeth Goulet, Suzi Ekness, and Diann Otto.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard Colee and Annie Marie Otto.

Big Mike was a loving family man and adored his grandchildren; he taught his grandkids how to hunt and fish. Anyone who knew Big Mike knew that he was a jack of all trades and loved making people laugh. He was incredibly talented with his hands and always willing to help others. Big Mike was an avid duck hunter and loved the outdoors. He also loved to travel, 4-H shotgun coach and was a boat captain and tour guide at Greenwood Gator Farms.

He will be dearly missed by his family and friends but greatly missed by his grandkids who loved their Poppy. Big Mike leaves a beautiful legacy behind.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Gibson Baptist Church
AUG
17
Funeral
12:00 PM
Gibson Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
985.868.2536
Memories & Condolences

8 entries
August 15, 2020
So sorry for your loss Chris
Jay Stax
Coworker
August 15, 2020
Mrs Bobbie and family may God comfort you and give you peace during this time. I remember as a young teenager the love that you and mr Mke showed me as I came to know Christ.
Lisa Bergeron
Acquaintance
August 14, 2020
Bobble and family I’m so sorry to hear that Mike passed away. So sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are being sent to the entire family. May he R.I.P.
Earlene Seal
Friend
August 14, 2020
Gonna miss you Mike,was really wanting to spend more time with you,but I guess the man above has plans for you.sincerely will miss you.
Ron Otto
Brother
August 14, 2020
I'm so sorry for y'all's loss very loving and caring man we sure gonna miss him coming through the doors and saying tadauh to everyone RIP BIG MIKE
August 14, 2020
I am going to miss duck hunting with Big Mike. I will also miss all of his corny jokes. He was a dear friend.
John Schoonenberg
John Schoonenberg
Friend
August 14, 2020
Sending my condolences to you and your family
Zeboria Short
August 14, 2020
We are so sorry and saddened to hear about Mike. You all are in our prayers. Love, Daryl and Pam Hill
