Big Mike, age 62, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at his residence. He was a native of Schweinfurt, Germany and a longtime resident of Gibson.



Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Gibson Baptist Church on Monday, Aug. 17; beginning at 10 a.m. until the funeral ceremony at 12 noon. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.



Big Mike is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 40 years, Bobbie Crawford Colee; son, Chris Colee and wife Michele; daughter, Leann LeBlanc and husband Jesse; grandchildren, Hunter, Grant, and Preston LeBlanc, Mason, Ellie, and Caroline Colee; brothers, Pete and Ron Otto; and sisters, Elisabeth Goulet, Suzi Ekness, and Diann Otto.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard Colee and Annie Marie Otto.



Big Mike was a loving family man and adored his grandchildren; he taught his grandkids how to hunt and fish. Anyone who knew Big Mike knew that he was a jack of all trades and loved making people laugh. He was incredibly talented with his hands and always willing to help others. Big Mike was an avid duck hunter and loved the outdoors. He also loved to travel, 4-H shotgun coach and was a boat captain and tour guide at Greenwood Gator Farms.



He will be dearly missed by his family and friends but greatly missed by his grandkids who loved their Poppy. Big Mike leaves a beautiful legacy behind.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



