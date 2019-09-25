|
Mike J. Chabert, 77, a native and resident of Cut Off, passed away on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time on Friday, Sept. 27, at Samart-Mothe Funeral Home in Cut Off. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. in the funeral home, with burial to follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Mike is survived by his sons, Timmy P. (Carlette) Chabert, Toby M. (Becky) Chabert and Jamie J. (Lahia) Chabert; brothers, Roland Chabert and Harris Chabert Jr.; sister, Susie C. Pitre; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Sandra Alario Chabert; and second wife, Lozia Verdin Chabert; parents, Harris Sr. and Lucille Mollere Chabert; and brothers, Harrison Chabert and Higgins Chabert.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019