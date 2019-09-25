Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home
15510 West Main Street
Cut Off, LA 70345
(985) 632-3262
Resources
More Obituaries for Mike Chabert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mike J. Chabert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mike J. Chabert Obituary
Mike J. Chabert, 77, a native and resident of Cut Off, passed away on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time on Friday, Sept. 27, at Samart-Mothe Funeral Home in Cut Off. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. in the funeral home, with burial to follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Mike is survived by his sons, Timmy P. (Carlette) Chabert, Toby M. (Becky) Chabert and Jamie J. (Lahia) Chabert; brothers, Roland Chabert and Harris Chabert Jr.; sister, Susie C. Pitre; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Sandra Alario Chabert; and second wife, Lozia Verdin Chabert; parents, Harris Sr. and Lucille Mollere Chabert; and brothers, Harrison Chabert and Higgins Chabert.

Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mike's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now