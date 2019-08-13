|
Mildred Breaux LeBouef, age 93, passed away on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Terrebonne General Medical Center. She was a lifelong resident of Houma.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation beginning at 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Chauvin Funeral Home. Visitation will resume beginning at 9 a.m. until the Liturgy of the Word at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.
Mildred is survived by her daughter, Penella LeBouef Scott and husband, Thaddeus "Chick" Scott; grandsons, Randy and Thad Scott; and sister, Ola Falgout.
She was preceded in death by her husband, J.C. LeBouef; parents, Alphonse Sr. and Lula Breaux; sisters, Florence Riviere, Charlene Brignac; and brother, Alphonse Breaux Jr.
Mildred was a loving mother and grandmother. She was loved dearly by all. She was a very talented woman and enjoyed crocheting, sewing, playing bingo, going to the casino, cooking and baking and tending to her vegetable garden. She was blessed with a beautiful family and will be dearly missed by them. Mildred was married to her husband J.C. for 61 years; they are now reunited in heaven and rest in the arms of their Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019