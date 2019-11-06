|
Mildred Templet Callegan, 87, a native of Belle Rose and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Mildred received her bachelor's degree from Nicholls State University and master's degree from Louisiana State University. Mildred taught at Assumption High School in Napoleonville and Samstown Elementary School in White Castle, and was a librarian at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Elementary School in White Castle. She enjoyed genealogy, studying the French language, and attending class reunions. She retired to Thibodaux because she cherished her memories of attending college at Nicholls.
Mildred is survived by two sons, Joey Callegan and Danny Callegan and wife Michelle; three grandchildren, Haley, Nicholas and Claire Callegan; sister-in-law Bonnie Templet; Templet nieces Jennie Lee Templet, Jill Coupel, Penny and husband Lloyd Matherne and Kelli Templet; and a host of nieces and nephews on the Callegan side of the family.
Mildred was preceded in death by her son, Tommy Callegan; brother, Roy Templet; and parents Pierre and Beatrice Melancon Templet.
A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Paincourtville from 9 a.m. until a Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. with interment to follow in the church mausoleum.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet on Nov. 6, 2019