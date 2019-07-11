|
Mildred "Noon" Cheramie Martin, 86, a native of Golden Meadow and resident of Cut Off, passed away on Wednesday July 10, 2019, with her loving family at her side.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until funeral services on Tuesday July 16, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m., with burial at Cheramie Cemetery.
Noon is survived by her daughters; Katherine Walker and Mandy (Robert) Williford, son; John Martin, brothers; Donald "Phonse" (Vickie) Martin, and Ray (Nancy) Cheramie, brother-in-law, Jesu's Arriaga; sister, Ruth Pitre; sisters-in-law, Bonnie and Gloria Cheramie; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman "Man" Martin; parents, Alcida Martin and Duroc Cheramie Sr., both of Golden Meadow; sister, Bernice "Tip" Arriage; brothers, Johnny "Nookie," Douroc "Jay" and Aramise "Peper" Martin; son-in-law, Gerald "Jerry" Walker and Bobby Lee; brother-in-law, David Pitre; sisters-in-law, Judy Martin and Janet Cheramie; and granddaughter-in-law; Lori Gramer Lee.
Special thanks to Dr. Birdsal and staff for all these years of excellent care to our mother, Amedisys Home Health Care (Kristy, Amber, Brandy, Lexi, Jason, Whitney and Jenny), Lady of the Sea Hospital especially second-floor staff, Emergency Room staff, X-ray Department staff, Administration Department staff, Lab Department staff and Surgery Department staff, Breathe Care Medical Service (James, Ben, and staff), Cheramie's Restaurant and staff for always caring for her, Renne and Cameron and all her family and friends who stood by her side until the end.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 11 to July 12, 2019