Mildred "Dee Dee" Rita Boudreaux Vicknair passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. She was 91.
She leaves behind her two sons, Leon Vicknair (Sandra) and Keith Vicknair (Pam); granddaughters Stacie Vicknair and Renee Vicknair Roan; three great-grandchildren; sisters Elaine Benoit and Barbara Morvant; numerous nieces and nephews; and the cat she adored, Big-Boy.
She was preceded in death by her husband Whitney Vicknair; parents Leon Zephryn Boudreaux and Lula Brupbacher Boudreaux; grandparents Leon and Lucina Boudreaux Sr. and Rita "Ta" Brupbacher; brother Gerald Boudreaux; and nephews Vincent Morvant and Ralph Bourgeois.
She was born in Thibodaux on Aug. 8, 1928, and spent the majority of her adult life in Marrero, La. She was a graduate of Thibodaux High School in 1945. Being born during the depression and growing up during the war, she learned early on how to empathize with and have compassion for others. She learned how to do without, so another's needs could be met. She was well-known for her welcoming smile and noble generosity. She loved to be a blessing for anyone in need. She enjoyed volunteering at her church, Visitation of Our Lady and St. Joachim. She loved cooking and baking. She was recognized within the community for baking the most delicious cakes to order.
Everyone knew where to go for a good homemade cake and for peanut butter fudge that melts in your mouth. She will be missed by many. The Vicknair Family would like to sincerely thank Wynhoven Healthcare Center and Notre Dame Hospice for making a difficult process manageable. Their compassion and empathy were more than we could have asked for regarding her care and comfort in her final days. May God bless each and every one of you as you were a blessing to our family.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Mass at St. Bonaventure Church located at 329 S. Jamie Blvd., Avondale, La. Mass will be Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 at 10 a.m. The doors open at 9 a.m. Private interment will occur at a later date in St. Philomena Cemetery in Labadieville.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in her honor to your local Church or to .
Arrangements by L. A. Muhleisen and Son Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019