Mildred Stewart Johnson, 87, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 3:34 p.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, at The House of the Lord Church, 625 Hobson St. in Houma. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.
She is survived by her sons, Daniel Sr. (Letha), Floyd, and Jerome and Anthony Johnson; daughters, Geraldine Scott (Aurestile), Gwendolyn Ray (Leonard), Constance Harris, and Shirley Wallace; 21 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and sister Odessa Brumfield (Charles).
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Johnson Sr.; son, Lloyd Johnson Jr.; parents, Albert and Cora Smith Stewart; brother, Herman Stewart; and sisters, Orita Baker, Hilda LaGarde, Hazel Butler, and Mahley Cain.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 2 to May 3, 2019