Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones Funeral Home, Inc.-Houma, LA - Houma
6775 West Park Ave.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 872-1357
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Stewart Johnson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mildred Stewart Johnson Obituary
Mildred Stewart Johnson, 87, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 3:34 p.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, at The House of the Lord Church, 625 Hobson St. in Houma. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.

She is survived by her sons, Daniel Sr. (Letha), Floyd, and Jerome and Anthony Johnson; daughters, Geraldine Scott (Aurestile), Gwendolyn Ray (Leonard), Constance Harris, and Shirley Wallace; 21 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and sister Odessa Brumfield (Charles).

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Johnson Sr.; son, Lloyd Johnson Jr.; parents, Albert and Cora Smith Stewart; brother, Herman Stewart; and sisters, Orita Baker, Hilda LaGarde, Hazel Butler, and Mahley Cain.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 2 to May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now