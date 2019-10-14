Houma Today Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
For more information about
Milfred Degruise
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chauvin Funeral Home
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
Thibodaux, LA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
Thibodaux, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Milfred Degruise
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Milfred Paul Degruise


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Milfred Paul Degruise Obituary
Milfred Paul Degruise, age 82, a native of the St. Charles Community and resident of Bayou Blue, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

Friends and relatives are invited to attend a visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Chauvin Funeral Home. Visitation will resume from 9 a.m. until service time on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Thibodaux. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Cemetery.

Milfred is survived by his wife of 38 years, Lydia Ledet Degruise; brothers, Hendrick Degruise, Hilton Degruise and wife, Merril, Lindsley Degruise and wife, Eula Mae, and Fulton Degruise and wife, Linda; sister, Dorothy Degruise Boquet; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Aurelien Degruise and Marie Ledet Degruise; brother, Paul Degruise and wife, Mirriam; sisters, Maryann Degruise Chaisson and husband, Munson Bourg, Thelma Degruise Thibodaux and husband, Joseph, and Elsie Degruise Tregre and husband, Gilbert; sister-in-law, Theresa Degruise; and brother-in-law, Julius Boquet.

Milfred was a parishioner of St. Louis Catholic Church. He worked at A&P for 23 years and for the Terrebonne Parish School Board for 12 years. He was a loving husband, brother, uncle and friend that will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by all who were blessed to know him.

His family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Herman DeHart, Dr. Richard Haydel and Dr. Russel Henry for their excellent care.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Milfred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Download Now