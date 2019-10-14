|
|
Milfred Paul Degruise, age 82, a native of the St. Charles Community and resident of Bayou Blue, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend a visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Chauvin Funeral Home. Visitation will resume from 9 a.m. until service time on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Thibodaux. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Cemetery.
Milfred is survived by his wife of 38 years, Lydia Ledet Degruise; brothers, Hendrick Degruise, Hilton Degruise and wife, Merril, Lindsley Degruise and wife, Eula Mae, and Fulton Degruise and wife, Linda; sister, Dorothy Degruise Boquet; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Aurelien Degruise and Marie Ledet Degruise; brother, Paul Degruise and wife, Mirriam; sisters, Maryann Degruise Chaisson and husband, Munson Bourg, Thelma Degruise Thibodaux and husband, Joseph, and Elsie Degruise Tregre and husband, Gilbert; sister-in-law, Theresa Degruise; and brother-in-law, Julius Boquet.
Milfred was a parishioner of St. Louis Catholic Church. He worked at A&P for 23 years and for the Terrebonne Parish School Board for 12 years. He was a loving husband, brother, uncle and friend that will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by all who were blessed to know him.
His family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Herman DeHart, Dr. Richard Haydel and Dr. Russel Henry for their excellent care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019