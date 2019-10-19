|
|
Milhado "Lee" Shaffer Jr., age 80, of Magnolia Plantation, in Schriever, La., died peacefully on Oct. 18, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church with the memorial service to follow beginning at 11 a.m.
Lee was born Feb. 1, 1939, and lived in Terrebonne Parish most of his life. He was a sugarcane farmer and took great pride in starting his own small chemical business in 1994 that he ran for most of his life. He truly loved working in the good earth of Terrebonne. He loved his garden and anything to do with producing flowers, vegetables and livestock with the aid and assistance of nature. He saw God through the beautiful window of nature that was given to us by the Lord.
Lee was an avid cook and his best days were spent cooking a meal for his family and friends. These wonderful relaxed events would certainly start and end on the front porch on a spring or fall afternoon with heated discussions about the Saints, SEC football, politics or current events. Of course, his only intent was to keep America and Louisiana great. Although Lee graduated from The University of the South in Sewanee, Tenn., he grew to love the LSU Tigers, and, of course, he tried to catch as much Saints football as he could when he was not cutting his expansive lawn or tending to his beautiful roses. He was a charter member of the Terrebonne Historical and Cultural Society (Southdown Museum), a founder of St. Matthew's Episcopal School and served a few years on the Terrebonne Parish Police Jury. Although he rarely talked about his service to our nation, he spent two years in the Army Reserves during the Cuban Missile Crisis, where he said the most valuable contribution he made was shooting armadillos in the desert of El Paso, Texas.
Lee was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Margaret "Meme" Krumbhaar Shaffer and father Milhado Lee Shaffer Sr., as well as his first wife, Marie Therese "Terrie" Lapeyre Shaffer. He is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Marlene Acomb Shaffer, who stood with him during all the joys and battles he endured over the years. Lee has three children and 10 grandchildren of which he was quietly proud and adoring. He is also survived by his sister, Margaret Minor Shaffer; son, Milhado Lee Shaffer III, (Susan); Katharine Shaffer Holley (Scott); and Emily Shaffer Francis (Jon) and grandchildren, William Shaffer (Amy), Thomas Shaffer, James Shaffer, Mitchell Holley (Spencer), Tyler Holley (Emily), Morgan Holley, Madison Holley, Lilly Francis, Roy Francis and Hattie Francis. Lee was a hardworking husband, father, grandfather and friend who set the standard by his personal example.
The family is very grateful for the professional and caring staff of Terrebonne General Medical Center and Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center and especially his close and dear friend and doctor, Jules Dupont. In lieu of flowers, Lee would want you to plant flowers or a tree in your yard with a young child in your family or donate to the cancer association of your choice for the elimination of this debilitating disease.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2019