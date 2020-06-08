Millard James Marcel Sr
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Millard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Millard James Marcel Sr., age 85, passed away on Wednesday June 3, 2020. He was a native and long-time resident of Houma.

Friends and relatives of the family are invited to attend a visitation Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Chauvin Funeral home; from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Eloi Church at 11:30 with burial to follow.

Millard is survived by his wife of 64 years, Julia Aycock Marcel; son, Barry Marcel; daughters, Yvonne Legendre and husband Perel, and Julie Minter and husband Les; daughter-in-law, Sandra Marcel; granddaughters, Kati Antill and husband Troy, Tiffanie Thibodeaux, and Jessica White and husband Jamie; and great-grandchildren, Addison White, Kirsten "KiKi" Antill, Cooper Antill, and Hudson Antill.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Morris Marcel and Edna Freeman Marcel; son, Millard Marcel Jr.; brother, Milton Marcel; and sisters, Mary Boudreaux and Mildred Fonseca.

Millard was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He was a member of St. Eloi Catholic Church. He enjoyed being in his workshop building and fixing things. He was always ready to help anyone. In later years he enjoyed riding down the bayous because it reminded him of the old days. He was most proud of the Caring for Others Award from Woodmen of the World for his and his wife's work with Angels on Wheels. Millard will most be remembered as a good man.

The family would like to thank the staff of Journey Hospice, especially Amie Chauvin and Shawanda Bolden and the staff of The Medical Team, especially Nicole Sanderford and Mary Guillory.

Millard will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Send Flowers
JUN
10
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
St. Eloi Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
985.868.2536
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
June 5, 2020
So sorry for your loss! You re in my thoughts and prayers! Love you Yvonne! Xoxoxo
Sarah Theriot Voisin
June 5, 2020
Praying for comfort for you Miss Julia. God bless the family.
Elaine Fatu
Neighbor
June 5, 2020
Sending our Love and prayers to the family and friends. God Bless U and the family. Jerome and Rosie Matthews and family.
Rosie Matthews
Friend
June 4, 2020
Uncle Millard you were always a great person. You and Aunt Julia helped so many people in their time of need. God has a special place for you. My thoughts and prayers will be with forever. Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Patricia and Patrick Crochet
Family
June 4, 2020
I offer my deepest Sympathy and Condolences to Julia and Yvonne and also the entire family. I liked Millard and Julia a whole lot Eternal Rest grant unto him O Lord and let Perpetuallight Shine upon him ! God Bless
Raymond Brunet
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved