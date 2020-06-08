Millard James Marcel Sr., age 85, passed away on Wednesday June 3, 2020. He was a native and long-time resident of Houma.



Friends and relatives of the family are invited to attend a visitation Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Chauvin Funeral home; from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Eloi Church at 11:30 with burial to follow.



Millard is survived by his wife of 64 years, Julia Aycock Marcel; son, Barry Marcel; daughters, Yvonne Legendre and husband Perel, and Julie Minter and husband Les; daughter-in-law, Sandra Marcel; granddaughters, Kati Antill and husband Troy, Tiffanie Thibodeaux, and Jessica White and husband Jamie; and great-grandchildren, Addison White, Kirsten "KiKi" Antill, Cooper Antill, and Hudson Antill.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Morris Marcel and Edna Freeman Marcel; son, Millard Marcel Jr.; brother, Milton Marcel; and sisters, Mary Boudreaux and Mildred Fonseca.



Millard was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He was a member of St. Eloi Catholic Church. He enjoyed being in his workshop building and fixing things. He was always ready to help anyone. In later years he enjoyed riding down the bayous because it reminded him of the old days. He was most proud of the Caring for Others Award from Woodmen of the World for his and his wife's work with Angels on Wheels. Millard will most be remembered as a good man.



The family would like to thank the staff of Journey Hospice, especially Amie Chauvin and Shawanda Bolden and the staff of The Medical Team, especially Nicole Sanderford and Mary Guillory.



Millard will be greatly missed by his family and friends.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.





