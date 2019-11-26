|
Miller J. Picou, 78, a native and resident of Chauvin, passed away on Nov. 24, 2019.
A visitation will be held in his honor on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue from 10 a.m. until the religious service at noon. Burial will follow in Rogers Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Meryl Chauvin Picou; sons, Danny Picou (Jodi) and Bobby Picou (Debbie); daughters, Kellie P. Champagne (Ryan) and Desiree Picou (Wilfer Rivera); brothers, Milton, Albert, Philip, Leray, and Jessie Picou; 9 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his son, Keith Picou; parents, Elam and Dorothy Picou; sisters, Dorothy Picou, Cecile Picou, and Laura Picou; brother, Elam Picou Jr.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet on Nov. 26, 2019