Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Burial
Following Services
Rogers Cemetery
Miller Picou Obituary
Miller J. Picou, 78, a native and resident of Chauvin, passed away on Nov. 24, 2019.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue from 10 a.m. until the religious service at noon. Burial will follow in Rogers Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Meryl Chauvin Picou; sons, Danny Picou (Jodi) and Bobby Picou (Debbie); daughters, Kellie P. Champagne (Ryan) and Desiree Picou (Wilfer Rivera); brothers, Milton, Albert, Philip, Leray, and Jessie Picou; 9 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his son, Keith Picou; parents, Elam and Dorothy Picou; sisters, Dorothy Picou, Cecile Picou, and Laura Picou; brother, Elam Picou Jr.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet on Nov. 26, 2019
