Milton J. Milton J. Mayet

Raceland - Milton J. Mayet, 93, a native and resident of Raceland, LA, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

Visitation will be from 8:30 am until 11:45 am on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Falgout Funeral Home, Raceland, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 pm Saturday at St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

He is survived by his son, Daniel A. Mayet (Camelia); daughters, Betty Melancon (Larry) and Janet Brochard (Scott); grandchildren, Michelle Chiasson (Jared), Linsey Zeringue (Bart), Jill Matherne (Brennan), Jason Brochard (Mariella) and Lauren Brochard; great grandchildren, Jordan Chiasson, Connor Chiasson, Adley Zeringue, Norah Matherne, Cooper Matherne and Mila Brochard.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Esther Grabert Mayet; parents, Agenant and Lillian Mayet; brothers, Roy and Roland Mayet; sisters, Elta Slade and Yvonne Champagne and grandchildren, Brent Mayet and Scott Melancon.

Milton was a member of the VFW and American Legion. He enjoyed playing music and singing. His greatest joy was being around his family, especially the grandkids.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store