Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart Funeral Home
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Resources
More Obituaries for Milton Billiot Sr.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Milton Jerome Billiot Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Milton Jerome Billiot Sr. Obituary
Milton Jerome "Rago" Billiot Sr., 47, a native and resident of Dulac, passed away on April 21, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, April 26, and from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue.

He is survived by his children, Milton Jerome Billiot Jr. and Hope Billiot; two step-daughters; parents, Hellen Billiot Chaisson and Curtis Chaisson; brothers, Dennis and Michael Billiot; sisters, Denise Hicks, Cheryl Saucier, Helen Conklin, and Tanya Billiot; foster parents, Murphy and Peggy Ledet; and numerous godchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Leroy Joseph Billiot Sr.; and brother, Leroy Joseph Billiot Jr.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now