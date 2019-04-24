|
Milton Jerome "Rago" Billiot Sr., 47, a native and resident of Dulac, passed away on April 21, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, April 26, and from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue.
He is survived by his children, Milton Jerome Billiot Jr. and Hope Billiot; two step-daughters; parents, Hellen Billiot Chaisson and Curtis Chaisson; brothers, Dennis and Michael Billiot; sisters, Denise Hicks, Cheryl Saucier, Helen Conklin, and Tanya Billiot; foster parents, Murphy and Peggy Ledet; and numerous godchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Leroy Joseph Billiot Sr.; and brother, Leroy Joseph Billiot Jr.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019