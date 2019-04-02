Houma Today Obituaries
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Milton Babin
Milton John Babin

Milton John Babin, age 86, passed away surrounded by his loving family at 6:32 p.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019. He was a native and resident of Chauvin.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, April 5, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin, with burial following in the church cemetery.

Milton is survived by his wife of 64 years, Gloria Lucy Pellegrin Babin; daughters, Monica (Mark) Karns, Julie (Kent) LeCompte, Susan Bergeron, Dana (Edward) Olivier and Angela (Rory) Rousseau; brother, Hayes "NuNu" Babin (Thelma); sisters, Hazel Palmisano and Eta Cunningham (Leroy); grandchildren, Matthew (Rachel) Karns, Lauren (T.J.) Vedros, Benjamin (Jessica) Karns, Erica (Jace) Martin, Erin (Ron) Pitre, Leah Bergeron, Scott Bergeron, Andre' Olivier, Beth Olivier and Meg Rousseau; and great-grandchildren, Luke, Levi, Logan, Journey, Miley, Ethan, Kate, Randi, Rylee, Shea, Drew, Molly, CeCe, Jackson, Peyton and Caraline.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Hattie Duplantis Babin; brothers, LeeRoy Babin Sr. (Clara), and Warren Babin; brother-in-law, Joseph Palmisano Sr.; sister, Eula Lee Russo (Robert); and grandson, Dylan John Rousseau.

Milton was lifelong parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He served on the pastoral council and as an extraordinary homebound minister. During the Korean War he served as a Corporal in the US Army, Company "B," 351st Infantry while stationed in Triese, Italy. He was a member of the Ward 7, American Legion and the V.F.W.

As a manager of Danny's Fried Chicken in Chauvin for 25 years Milton was lovingly known on the bayou as "the chicken man." His favorite pastimes were fishing, gardening, traveling, cooking and watching sports.

Milton's greatest joy was spending time with his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

A special thank you to Dr. Russell Henry, Haydel Memorial Hospice, and brother-in-law Ronald Pellegrin for their care and compassion during his illness.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019
