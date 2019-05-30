|
Milton Robinson departed this life on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. He was 94, a native and resident of Paincourtville.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday, May 31 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville. Visitation will resume from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 1 at Pilgrim Baptist Church in Paincourtville.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Milton is survived by his brother, Henry Robinson; sisters Semone Hartsuck (Ivory) and Thelma Benjamin and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Venolia M. Robinson, and sisters Caldonia Nicholas and Ora Hills.
Arrangements by Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 30 to May 31, 2019