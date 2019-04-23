Home

Milton Singleton Sr.

Milton Singleton Sr. Obituary
Milton Singleton Sr., 82, a native of Morgan City and a resident of Gray, passed away peacefully at 10:17 p.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019.

Visitation will be observed from 9 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24, at the Church of God of Prophecy in Patterson. Burial will follow in Deweyville Cemetery.

Memories of Milton will forever remain in the hearts of his children, Paula Singleton and Milton Singleton Jr; three brothers, Irvin Singleton and Larry Singleton and Henry Singleton; six sisters, Edna Woods, Audrey Singleton Howard, Marie Singleton, Leone Singleton and Barbara Singleton-Turner and Rosa Sledge; and numerous other relatives and friends.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019
