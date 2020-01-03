Home

Mindy Strickland Obituary
Mindy Strickland, 34, a native and resident of Lockport, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019.

A celebration of Mindy's life will be held from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. with on Monday, Jan. 6, at the American Legion Hall, 921 Veterans Street in Lockport. Burial to follow in Holy Savior Cemetery.

Mindy is survived by her father, David L. Strickland (Connie); mother, Kathy Travirca (Allen); brothers, Lawrence Dupre, David P. Strickland and Allen Travirca Jr.; sisters, Jennifer Vinet, Brandy Johnson, Misty Towery and Shelbi Travirca; grandmother, Eleanor Travirca; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents; and brother, Chris John Strickland.

In lieu of flowers, consider donations to offset funeral costs.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020
