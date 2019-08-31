Home

Minnieola R. Detwiler, 96, of Houma, passed away on Aug. 29, 2019.

A graveside service will be held at a later date in St. Francis De Sales Cemetery No. 2.

She is survived by her daughters, Georgie Deroche and Paula Beyer; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George Detwiler; son, Thomas Detwiler; parents, Felix and Ella Robichaux; and sisters, Aline Palumbo, Linda Roark and Sylvia Perry.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2, 2019
