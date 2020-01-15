|
|
Misty Ann Comeaux, 53, a native and resident of Larose, passed away on Jan. 12, 2020, with her loving family at her side.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral services on Monday, Jan. 20. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. at Community Bible Church in Cut Off, with burial at Holy Rosary Cemetery.
Misty is survived by her mother, Willa Dene Blair; siblings, Greg (Evelyn) Comeaux, Derek Comeaux, Farrel (Rhonda) Comeaux, Neal (Stacey) Comeaux, Chuck (Elizabeth) Comeaux and Star Theriot.
She was preceded in death by her father, Eugene A. Comeaux; and step-father, Dwight Blair.
Misty was employed by Lady of the Sea for over 20 years. She assisted many families in their time of need. She led a cancer support group for 20 years, an avid advocate for . She had a very strong faith in Jesus Christ. Misty touched many lives. To know Misty was to love her.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lady of the Sea team attention Ashley Delatte.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020