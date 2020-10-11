Mitchell C. Compeaux

Mitchell C. Compeaux, 57, a native and resident of Cut Off passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020.

Visitation will be held at Samart-Mothe Funeral Home on Monday from 9:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church 1:00 p.m. with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Mitchell is survived by his wife of 13 years, Melissa O. Compeaux; parents, Harold and Brenda Toups Compeaux; children, Lindsey Renee Compeaux and Micah Clark Compeaux; grandmother, Joyce Plaisance Toups; in-laws, Gerald and Betty Orgeron; brothers, Michael Compeaux, Matthew (Jill) Compeaux and Mark (Lisa) Compeaux; sister-in-law, Michell (Josh) Hunter; uncles, Dale (Fran) Compeaux and Leo (Liz) Toups; godchildren, Madison and Meaghan; nieces and nephews, Meaghan, Mia, Maggie, Madeleine, Madison, Max, Courtney, Jolie and Jayden; godfather, Curtis Compeaux; godmother, Marcie Martin.

Mitchell was preceded in death by his grandparents, Leo J. Toups, Wister and Evelyn Compeaux; aunt, Jane Gaubert; best friends, Reggie Bagala and Blaise Ledet.

Mitchell was an avid runner. He served on various Boards of Directors both Commercial and Charity. He was dedicated to South Lafourche High School Athletics, Tulane Sports and the Astros. He was a longtime member and recent president of Tulane Greenbackers. He was former president of Bayouland Greenwave Club. For the last 20 years he was the sponsor of Blaise Ledet Memorial Scholarship. He was a firm believer in education, religion and contributed to unlimited organizations and people of the community.

Mitchell was an amazing husband, father and friend. He was a successful business owner who worked tirelessly to help his clients and employees. He was a graduate of SLHS, NSU, UNO and completed post-graduate hours at Tulane.

In lieu of flowers, please make in kind donations to Holy Rosary Catholic School.

Samart-Mothe Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements



