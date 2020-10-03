Mitchell "Mitch" Dale Higgins

Mitchell "Mitch" Dale Higgins, 49, passed away on September 30, 2020.

He left behind 3 amazing children, Austin Higgins, Mckayla Higgins, and Payton Higgins; siblings, Kirsha Higgins, Michael Higgins, Robert Sellers, and Eugene "Joey" Benoit.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Higgins and Relda Blann.

Mitch fought many battles in life but his love for his children was always there. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, and was an amazing drawer. He will be missed deeply by his children who loved him unconditionally.

As per his children's request, a private ceremony will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the local non profit organization SARAH, "seeking action raising awareness and hope".

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.



