Mitchell Jackson Obituary
Mitchell Jackson, 81, a native of New Orleans and a resident of Thibodaux, departed this life on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 30 at St. Luke Catholic Church in Thibodaux. He will be laid to rest at Woodville Cemetery in Wallace, Vacherie.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his beloved wife, Deriska Jackson; son, Demea Jackson (Tonjolique); daughters, Zita Andrus (Kerry), Anastasia Willis, and Robin Birden (Ivory); brothers, (OG) Lethrope, Anthony, Fernand, Winston, and Robert and Samuel Jackson; sisters, Peggy Alexander, Maxine Thomas, and Consuella Bouie; six grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rita and Mitchell Jackson Sr.; and sisters, Augusta Fonville and Jacqueline Jackson.

Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019
