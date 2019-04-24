Home

Ordoyne Funeral Home L.L.C.
1489 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 448-0753
Mittie Tregre
Mittie Latham Tregre

Mittie Latham Tregre Obituary
Mittie Latham Tregre, 55, passed away at 4 a.m. on Sunday, April 21, 2019. Born August 16, 1963, she was a native of Ferriday and current resident of Thibodaux.

A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, until service time at Ordoyne Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 12 p.m. at the funeral home.

She is survived by her husband, Jesse James Tregre; daughters, Heather Wilkinson, Candice Bennett; step-daughter, Cindy Tregre; six grandchildren; one step-grandchild; and sisters, Melody Breland, Jill Brown and husband, Dr. Raymond Brown, and Penny Moak and husband, Dr. Huey Moak; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William "Bill" Latham and Edith Tarver Latham; daughter, Jamie Bennett; and brother-in-law, Marshall Breland.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019
