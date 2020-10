Or Copy this URL to Share

Mittie Lee Steward

Houma - Mittie Lee Steward, 89, a native of Chicago, IL, and a resident of Houma, LA, passed away peacefully at 2:16 a.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020.

A public viewing will be conducted from 8:00 a.m. until funeral time at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home chapel, 230 S. Hollywood Road in Houma.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.



