Moira MacLeod Stein, a native of Glasgow, Scotland and resident of Galliano, was born on Aug. 2, 1951. She passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of Jan. 23, 2020. She was 68 years old. She was a passionate member of her community serving in programs such as Celebrate Recovery, Alcoholics Anonymous and CASA.
Moira is survived by her five daughters, Catherine Stein, Victoria Stein, Jennifer Stein, Kay Stein Dardar, Mary Stein and her son, Paul Stein III (Heather Cantrelle). Moira was the epitome of a grandmother to her 16 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Stein Jr.; her son, James David; her parents, Kay and Catherine MacLeod; her brothers, Donald MacLeod and Jim MacLeod; her father-in-law Paul Stein Sr.; and her mother-in-law, Bernice Tregle Stein.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Moira's life at 11 p.m. on Feb. 6, at the Community Bible Church, 14757 E. Main St. in Cut Off.
Special thanks to everyone from St. Joseph's Hospice for her excellent care.
Moira had many names, whether it was Mom, Granny or Big Moira, she will be missed by so many. One of her greatest attributes was the endless care and love that she bestowed on others. In memory of her, shall we all strive to care and love the way she did.
