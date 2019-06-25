Houma Today Obituaries
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
Mollie Blanchard
Mollie Kay Blanchard Obituary
Mollie Kay Blanchard, age 54, passed away at her residence at 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 16, 2019.

"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7.

Friends and family are invited to a visitation from 9 a.m. until service time on Monday, July 1 at First Baptist Church of Houma, with a celebration of Mollie's life beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Terrebonne Memorial Park.

Mollie is survived by her daughter, Mary Chauvin (Dustin); grandson on the way Kayne Alexander Duplantis; stepmother Judy Overly Blanchard; sister-in-law Kathy Chauvin; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

She is also survived by her loving church family.

Mollie was preceded in death by her parents, William "Brother Bill" Blanchard and Sherry Marie Allen Bridges Blanchard; brother Michael Lawrence Blanchard and wife Cheryl, and their unborn child.

Mollie was a loving mother and soon-to-be grandmother. She loved life and her family but loved and served her Lord. She was fun, loving, and caring. She worked as a cosmetologist with 35 years of experience. She was an educator for John Paul Mitchell System and would travel throughout the United States teaching the latest trends in hair design and color. Most of all, Mollie was a very spiritual woman who loved and served her Lord. She leaves this world behind to rests in the arms of her Lord and Savior and to be reunited with those who passed before her.

Everyone in attendance is asked to honor Mollie by wearing her favorite color, red.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 25 to June 26, 2019
