|
|
Molly Hatch Cantrelle, 95, a native and resident of Houma, passed away surrounded by family on Feb. 26, 2020.
Family and friends of the family are invited to attend visitation on Monday, March 2, at First United Methodist Church in Houma, from 9:30 a.m. until service time. Ministry services will begin at 11 a.m., at First United Methodist Church. Burial will take place after services in Terrebonne Memorial Park in Houma.
Molly is survived by her loving husband of 72 years; Thomas J. Cantrelle; her loving son, Chris Cantrelle; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Cantrelle; brother, Charles Hatch; sister, Katie Miller; grandchildren, Cord Cantrelle and Cameron "Cam" Cantrelle; and great-grandchildren, Cooper, Camden, Andrus, and Logan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Cedie Hebert Hatch; son, Carey Thomas Cantrelle; and granddaughter, Katie Lindheim.
Molly is also preceded in death by numerous loving brothers and sisters.
Molly had a passion for life and shared it with her family and friends. Molly was a faithful Christian and an active member of the First United Methodist Church congregation. She enjoyed traveling and traveled all over the United States, Canada and Mexico with her husband, Thomas, in their camper. Molly enjoyed working in her flower gardens located around her home. Molly dedicated her time at the McDonnell Methodist Center, where she gave much love and attention to all the children who passed through her care. She had a deep love of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020