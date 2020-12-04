Mona O. Robichaux

Mona O. Robichaux, 65, a native of Ventress, LA and resident of Raceland, LA passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020.

Visitation will be held at Samart-Mothe Funeral Home in Raceland on Monday, December 7th from 8:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Nativity Catholic Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Mona is survived by her husband of 46 years, Niles M. Robichaux; mother, Dolores V. Olinde; children, Scott M. (Andrea) Robichaux and Christy (Randy) Robichaux; grandchildren, Chelsie Grabert, Elizabeth Robichaux, Charlie Robichaux and Isabella Rivault; brothers, Steven Olinde and Gerald Olinde.

Mona was preceded in death by her father, Donald S. Olinde.

Samart-Mothe Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store