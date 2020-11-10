Mona Pellegrin Roddy

Houma - Mona Pellegrin Roddy, 68, a native of Houma and resident of Denham Springs, passed away on November 9, 2020.

Visitation will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 9 am to 11 am at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. The Mass of Christian Burial will resume at 11:30 pm at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, followed by the burial in Holy Rosary Cemetery.

She is survived by her daughter, Suzy Bourg and companion William Fonseca; grandchild, Austin Bourg; siblings, Joyce Pellegrin, Allen J. Pellegrin Jr., and Tony James Pellegrin.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger H. Roddy; parents, Allen Sr. and Velma Pellegrin; siblings, Wayne Pellegrin and Nathan Pellegrin Sr.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store